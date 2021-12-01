The busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ended Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021 was another active hurricane season, but not as unhinged as the 2020 season where there were 30 named storms in the Atlantic basin. For 2021, there were 21 named storms. All of the season’s names were used, but just enough to not prompt the use of the alternate list of names for the first time.

Atlantic #HurricaneSeason 2021: #Climate factors that influenced the record-breaking season include ongoing La Niña + warmer-than-avg sea surface temps & above-average West African Monsoon rainfall https://t.co/BY4iFIMZXU pic.twitter.com/cdGp5N0F1y — NOAA Communications (@NOAAComms) November 30, 2021

Among the 21 named storms, seven became hurricanes while four of those became major hurricanes - reaching Category 3 strength or higher on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.

The Big Bend and South Georgia got to experience Elsa in July. It developed in the Atlantic and made landfall in the Lesser Antilles. It moved into the Caribbean Sea, passed near Hispaniola and crossed Cuba. It couldn’t let go after crossing the island, and the larger scale weather pattern forced the storm to set its sights on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Elsa made landfall in Taylor County as a tropical storm on July 7. It brought wind gusts as high as 71 mph along with heavy rain and flooding.

Fred became a tropical storm on Aug. 10 near Puerto Rico, then emerged into the gulf of Mexico Aug. 14 as a remnant low. But it wasn’t finished. Fred intensified the next day, and made landfall near Cape San Blas on Aug. 16 as a tropical storm. The storm brought wind gusts as high as 58 mph near Panama City, and 6 to 8 inches of rain in some western Big Bend and Southwest Georgia locations.

The deadliest storm of the season, Ida, made landfall two weeks after Fred later on the western Louisiana coast. It rapidly intensified hours before landfall, and had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm brought storm surge to the coast, but the damage didn’t end there. Ida traveled northeastward toward the Mid Atlantic where it spawned at least one tornado in Maryland, and brought flooding to portions of New York City. More than 70 people died from the storm, and economic losses were estimated at $65 billion.

The last storm to impact the viewing area was Mindy, a tropical storm that made landfall near St. Vincent Island on Sept. 8 just shortly after developing. Recorded wind gusts were as high as 58 mph, and it brought trees down across the area.

In all, 2021 saw the third most named storms on record.

