FSU Athletic Director Coburn to retire at end of academic year or until replacement announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn will be retiring at the end of the academic year or until his successor is named, according to a statement released by the university Wednesday night.

“President McCullough has known for some time that I planned to retire at the end of the academic year,” Coburn said. “When I accepted this position, I was determined to get the athletic program and the university I love through a historically challenging period. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the myriad of COVID-related issues – not the least of which was the potentially crippling budget impact that virtually all schools have suffered through.

“Our athletic department is in excellent shape. We have coaches and staff who are recognized as being among the very best in the country and we have phenomenal student-athletes who compete at the very highest level of intercollegiate athletics.

“I have enjoyed the position as athletics director a great deal and it has been very rewarding, but this program needs an athletic director who will be here for the long term. It is just a good time to step away and let the next generation take it from here.

“I have agreed to stay on until the end of the spring semester or until the position is filled, whichever comes sooner.”

“Earlier this year, David Coburn shared with me his intention to retire, and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve until his successor can be named,” said New FSU President Richard McCullough.

"David has been a tremendous Athletics Director for the past three and a half years. He stepped into this role when the Athletics Department needed his leadership skills and extensive budgetary expertise. He guided the department through some challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During his tenure, FSU athletics teams have enjoyed across-the-board success, highlighted by a women’s soccer national championship, a men’s basketball ACC title and trips to the College World Series for both the baseball and softball teams.

“As an FSU alumnus, David has always cared deeply about this university, and we thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”

Coburn was named as FSU’s interim Athletic Director in August of 2018 following Stan Wilcox’s departure for a role with the NCAA and was promoted to the full-time AD in May of 2019.

Since then, Coburn has overseen the hiring of Mike Norvell and Mike Martin, Jr.

