Advertisement

Future of Roe v. Wade uncertain after Supreme Court analyzes Mississippi law

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision could involve the overruling of Roe v. Wade.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A monumental day for a woman’s right to choose at the Supreme Court. The nine justices heard arguments over a Mississippi state law blocked by lower courts that calls for bans on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before viability - a fetus’ ability to survive outside the womb. The much-anticipated case had protestors squaring off outside the court as proceedings took place inside.

Justice Sotomayor grilled the Mississippi defense early on: “You want us to reject that line of viability.”

Conservative justices suggested viability is arbitrary indicating the possibility of upholding Mississippi’s law without fully overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortions a constitutional right.

The conservative leaning court agreed to take up the case despite Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld that precedent.

“They’ve damaged the Democratic process. They poison law. They’ve choked off compromise,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart of Roe and Casey.

Stewart defended his state’s law in front of the high court, asking for states to make abortion decisions.

“The Constitution places its trust in the people. On hard issue after hard issue the people make this country work,” said Stewart.

Some Justices noted examples of overturning past precedents on things like racial segregation and same-sex marriage, indicating an openness to review old rulings.

Liberal justices said overturning Roe would make the court look like a political engine. Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health.

“Women have an equal right to liberty,” said Rikelman.

She said the 14th amendment in the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose. If the court sides with Mississippi, she said half of states would enact laws prohibiting abortions, infringing on that right.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The opinion from the court will not come for several months– most likely in the late spring.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some concerned citizens hope calls to change a Blueprint Commission decision on Doak Campbell...
Town hall asks Blueprint Commission to reconsider $20 million FSU payment and “Say No 2 Doak”
"Fauci Claus" and "The Grim Carlson" on display at the Florida Capitol.
‘Fauci Claus’ displayed at Florida Capitol
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 30, 2021
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ double homicide suspect arrested, Bainbridge PD says

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban
FILE PHOTO: Look at new congressional districts in Florida.
Florida takes first step in drawing new congressional maps
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files for re-election run in 2022
Governor Ron DeSantis.
Governor calls special session, success far from guaranteed
The First District Court of Appeal agreed to hear a case brought by parents against the state’s...
Case against mask mandate ban will be expedited