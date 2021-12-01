Hang Tough Foundation puts on an exciting inflatable display to raise money for Giving Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drivers near Apalachee and Capital Circle received a treat Tuesday morning driving by some eccentric parents in inflatable costumes waving signs.

Those parents trying to raise money and awareness for the Hang Tough Foundation, a local nonprofit.

To get people pumped about giving, the moms of the hang tough foundation thought they’d dress up and have fun.

“You know I just think the world needs some more joy right now because we’re kind of living in tough times right now,” said Hang Tough Foundation’s Director Janelle Irwin. “So even if we raise five dollars, ten dollars, or five thousand dollars, the fact that we’ve made people smile, the environment is warm and inviting, which is what hang tough is all about.”

The parents share a common goal of raising money for a good cause while enjoying each other’s company.

“It’s been really good. I mean things have been hard. Some of us haven’t seen each other in quite a while because some of these kids are immune compromised,” shares Hang Tough Hero Mom Kristin Zaideman. “So to be able to be out here and smile and you know have everybody honk to just bring Christmas cheer to the world has been really really nice.”

The effort these moms give to help their children is why Irwin calls them “hero moms”.

“You’re looking at some moms here that have children that are extraordinary but they may have a diagnosis that goes with that and these are caregivers that give for their kids 24/7,” explains Iriwn. “So the fact that they came around here and they wanted to do this fundraiser, they wanted to have some fun and support our organization is really cool.”

These hero moms say they want to give back to an organization that has given them so much..

“Lots of kids are in the hospital that they give gifts to. Lots of families who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to go out and enjoy things or even children and siblings,” explained Zaideman. “So I really appreciate that they do so much for the whole family.”

The love and support that was on display made Irwin feel the work is all worth it.

“I’m just humbled that they enjoy our programs and services so much and it makes an impact on their lives that they’re willing to give back to us,” shared Irwin.

Hang Tough says they’re still taking donations so if you’d like to donate you can do so by visiting their website.

