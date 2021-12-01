‘It’s a miracle:’ Chabad FSU hosts menorah lighting on Landis Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the sun set on Landis Green, a large group gathered around a nine-foot menorah, ready to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

The lighting ceremony was hosted by Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU. According to Rabbi Schneur Oirechman, it’s a chance for the student Jewish community to connect.

“This is what Hanukkah is all about. It’s about being proud of who you are. Being proud of practicing your faith,” he said.

With traditional song and prayer, the menorah came to life. FSU Chabad President Jaime Rosenheim lit the candles.

“It means so much for me to see how close our community is, our Jewish community,” he said. “We’re all brothers and sisters and we’re here sharing such a special moment, lighting the candles, the menorah.”

He said he was impressed at such a large turnout.

“It’s a very loving community and it’s so beautiful to be able to connect with others who are not jewish, people from different religions,” he said.

For Rabbi Oirechman, the ceremony also serves as solace for students who may have had a tough year, still battling through pandemic challenges.

“Hanukkah is really about facing challenges, and digging deep into your self, and finding out you had resources you never knew you have,” he said.

In addition to the ceremony, the students enjoyed latkes, jelly donuts, and gelt.

