New Mexico State students can now pay parking fines with peanut butter

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Parking tickets at New Mexico State University are cheap to pay off.

Getting out of them costs just a few jars of peanut butter.

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.

If students get a no-current-permit ticket, they can either shell out the dough for the fine or spread the love by dropping off at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to the university’s parking office or a local pantry.

The donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that provides free food assistance to the NMSU community.

Depending on the violation, it could be a sweet deal.

Parking tickets can run around $35 and 80 ounces of peanut butter might only set you back $14 or so.

The deal started on Monday and ends on Friday for students.

