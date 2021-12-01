Perry Police reporting crash with severe injuries at intersection of Ash Street and US Hwy 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Ash Street and Byron Butler Parkway (U.S. Highway 19) following a crash with severe injuries.

Officials say the intersection is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Perry Police say they have set up detours for West Ash Street both east and westbound as well as Hwy 19 for north and southbound lanes.

Avoid the intersection of Ash street and US Hwy 19 (Byron Butler Parkway) The Perry Police Department is currently... Posted by Perry PD on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Perry Police ask anyone with information or who was witness to the crash is encouraged to contact them.

