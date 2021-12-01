Talon’s Market at TCC holds winter holiday event, offers food assistance for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is meeting the needs of its students by making sure no student goes hungry this holiday season.

“People don’t want to come out of their shell to say ‘I’m in need’. So just to have this for everyone here, every student that can walk in without exposing their needs is amazing,” said TCC student Quentesha Williams.

On Wednesday, students were able to shop for any basic necessities that they need, including food and toiletries. Talon’s Market at TCC provided the items to students for free.

“It’s hard for somebody to ask for help when it involves groceries,” said Donald Clumm.

Clumm was one of the students shopping on Wednesday. He told WCTV this year he fell on hard times and Talon’s Market has been there for him as a helping hand.

“It’s getting kind of tough to buy groceries because like three months ago the food stamp people depreciated us by like 20%,” said Clumm.

“Whether that was food, whether that was being able to get cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper. We just wanted to be able to provide that for them,” said case manager, Kayla O’Neal.

O’Neal said they are seeing more students in need this year, than compared to the same time last year.

“Especially with a lot of students coming back onto campus and being back in Tallahassee, trying to get reacclimated to the area, back to college life especially our first time students,” explained O’Neal.

O’Neal said Talon’s Market is there to ensure all TCC students that they don’t have to worry where their next meal will come from.

“It’s free. We’re here for you. We’re able to provide for every student if they need it,” she said.

Talon’s Market is open at the TCC student union Monday through Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.

If you are interested in donating to Talon’s Market you can contact them at (850) 201-8430 or email them at talmarket@tcc.fl.edu.

