Valdosta, Lowndes Co. come together to kick off downtown holiday season

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday festivities are kicking off across South Georgia this week.

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Valdosta and Lowndes County are coming together once again to ring in the Christmas season.
Starting with Friday’s tree lighting ceremony, the annual celebration at the Historic Courthouse lawn will begin at 6 p.m.

Expect a visit from Santa and sounds of holiday favorites.

County Spokesperson Meghan Barwick said this year is special.

“We are super excited this is the second year we’ve done to the joint Christmas tree lighting and it’s extra special this year because it’s at the Historic Courthouse and then once Christmas comes down, we’ll start renovating and restoring the historic courthouse,” said Barwick.

And then on Saturday, the big Christmas parade.

This year’s theme: musical notes and holiday floats.

Ashlyn Johnson with the city said they’re expecting a big turnout.

“We have a ton of floats this year. Obviously, we’ve been able to come out of the pandemic year, we’re still taking precautions. We have a lot of interest this year. So, the parade should be a big event. We have a lot of different floats and people are able to pass out candy this time and really interact with the audience again,” said Johnson.

The city has over 50 floats participating.

The city has over 50 floats participating.

They will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship and use of the theme.

Lowndes and Valdosta officials want the community to come out and come together to celebrate the holiday season.

Click here full lineup for this weekend’s events.

