Veterans to pick out free Christmas trees this weekend

Veterans can pick out a free Christmas tree in Tallahassee this weekend.
Veterans can pick out a free Christmas tree in Tallahassee this weekend.(Julie Montonaro | WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans can pick out a free Christmas tree in Tallahassee this weekend.

Holidays for Heroes is giving away trees on a first come first served basis at Lake Ella on Saturday.

It’s the sixth year the organization has been able to give back to veterans in the community.

It has 65 trees to give away in Tallahassee. All of them were donated by “Just Fruits and Exotics” in Crawfordville.

Holidays for Heroes President Phillip Todd calls it the perfect way to tell vets, “Thank you and happy holidays.”

“We hear some people that are like, you know, without you guys we couldn’t have a tree this year,” Todd said. “And then we get the stories of folks that are just grateful veterans that are like, you know, we can do our own thing, but it’s nice to feel the love and support from our community.”

The Christmas tree giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Hootch at Lake Ella.

Todd says vets may want to get there early. Last year there was a line of people waiting and they handed out all the trees within about 30 minutes.

“It makes us just feel great to show up and support these people that supported everybody else in our country,” Todd said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see all the smiles and watch the families light up as they get to come out and pick out their very own live tree for the Christmas season.”

Holidays for Heroes is hosting another Christmas tree giveaway in Perry on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

It will be giving away another 20 trees donated by Home Depot.

That giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Save A Lot parking lot.

Holidays for Heroes has more information on its website.

