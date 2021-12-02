Advertisement

Chabad Tallahassee hosts their first annual Hanukah Menorah Parade for the fourth night of Hanukah

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday night the Chabad Tallahassee held their first annual Hanukah menorah parade in honor of the fourth day of the holiday. The hope is to increase the light around town to spread Jewish pride, spreading the celebration of faith, smiles and sharing with the community the true meaning of Hanukah.

“You can have miracles come your way, all you have to do is believe! Be courageous, be filled with hope and joy and when you are joyous, you’re productive, you’re creative and it eliminates sadness and it eliminates darkness,” explained Chabad Tallahassee’s Rabbi Schneur Oirechman. “That’s what it’s all about. A little bit of light dispels much darkness.”

The parade went through CollegeTown, downtown Tallahassee and the north-side of town to ensure as many people as possible could see the brigade of bright menorah lights.

