Advertisement

Four Leon volleyball players sign letters of intent

By Dominic Miranda
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions volleyball team added to their stellar 2021 campaign on Thursday by having four players sign to play at the next level.

Capping off a national ranking, a 25-5 record and a five-set regional final heartbreaker, the Lions have a lot to be proud of.

Saniaa Dickey (Lake Sumter State College), Sanaa Simmons (Clark Atlanta University), Alexa Washington (McNeese State) and Cailen Demps (Southern Miss) were all celebrated Thursday afternoon to sign their National Letters of Intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

Lions head coach Angie Strickland sang the praises of the four young women and what they’ve mean to the Leon program over the course of their time there, saying that this is what it’s all about.

“This is an amazing moment for these kids and its something that you look forward to when you’re coming here with the hopes that you will sign to a university or a college at any level,” Strickland said. “It’s just a great gift that they’re getting today to further their education, not only that which is the most important part, but they get to use volleyball as the vehicle to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 East near mile marker 194
UPDATE: Semi driver fell asleep behind wheel before I-10 crash
Investigation underway after inmate found dead in cell in Leon County
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 1, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

Maclay Marauders football
Ramer out as head football coach at Maclay
FSU Athletic Director Coburn to retire at end of academic year or until replacement announced
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) puts pressure on Florida State quarterback Jordan...
FSU wraps up the regular season with a loss at Florida
Football Friday Night: November 26, 2021