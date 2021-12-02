Four Leon volleyball players sign letters of intent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions volleyball team added to their stellar 2021 campaign on Thursday by having four players sign to play at the next level.

Capping off a national ranking, a 25-5 record and a five-set regional final heartbreaker, the Lions have a lot to be proud of.

Saniaa Dickey (Lake Sumter State College), Sanaa Simmons (Clark Atlanta University), Alexa Washington (McNeese State) and Cailen Demps (Southern Miss) were all celebrated Thursday afternoon to sign their National Letters of Intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

Lions head coach Angie Strickland sang the praises of the four young women and what they’ve mean to the Leon program over the course of their time there, saying that this is what it’s all about.

“This is an amazing moment for these kids and its something that you look forward to when you’re coming here with the hopes that you will sign to a university or a college at any level,” Strickland said. “It’s just a great gift that they’re getting today to further their education, not only that which is the most important part, but they get to use volleyball as the vehicle to do that.”

