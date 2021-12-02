Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some concerned citizens hope calls to change a Blueprint Commission decision on Doak Campbell...
Town hall asks Blueprint Commission to reconsider $20 million FSU payment and “Say No 2 Doak”
"Fauci Claus" and "The Grim Carlson" on display at the Florida Capitol.
‘Fauci Claus’ displayed at Florida Capitol
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 30, 2021
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ double homicide suspect arrested, Bainbridge PD says

Latest News

The 94 page document looks at homicides between 2015 and 2020, studying the demographics and...
LCSO ‘Anatomy of a Homicide' project illustrates crime trends
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged