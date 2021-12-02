Investigation underway after inmate found dead in cell in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Deputies say on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m., corrections officers found a 35-year-old male inmate unresponsive in his cell.

Officials say life saving measures were attempted but the man, who was not identified by authorities, was pronounced dead shortly after.

LCSO says the man was alone in his cell and foul play is not suspected.

An investigation is underway with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

LCSO Investigating Inmate Death pic.twitter.com/f6kVwZMhoE — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) December 2, 2021

