“It felt like, that’s some light at the end of the tunnel”: Florida veteran gains back independence through aquatic therapy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Florida veteran is going below the surface to find her strength, gaining her life back with each stroke.

Mary Sue Mistler served in the Navy for nearly two decades. But her retirement from the service brought on a new battle.

“I’ve been living with a condition that left me with an incredible amount of fatigue, both physical and cognitive,” Mistler said. “It was very difficult for me to be up and move around, even in my own house.”

The retired Navy veteran was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and fibromyalgia. For years, daily tasks were a challenge, some days making it difficult just to get out of bed.

“There’s something about brain dysfunction that can really make you feel like you literally have no life,” Mistler said.

Through consultations with doctors and therapists, Mistler was referred to the aquatic therapy program at the VA hospital in Gainesville. She enrolled in May of last year.

The initial program is 6-8 weeks, composed of one hour long session per week with 20-30 minutes of exercises using water dumbbells.

Mistler worked through the water alongside trainer and recreation therapist Danielle Orr.

“Mary Sue has some neurologic deficits, so like movement, other types of sensory stimulation make it difficult to process and move in daily life,” Orr said.

In a matter of weeks, balance and strength began to resurface.

“Her endurance, her strength has increased,” Orr said. “She finds that she’s able to do more during her daily life without being fatigued.”

Orr says aquatic therapy can offer a unique dive in to building muscles and endurance.

“The hydrostatic pressure, the warmth of the pool and the buoyancy help with pain, balance and moving,” Orr explained.

The pool is set to 90 degrees to help loosen muscles and ease movement.

Mistler says the biggest change she has seen in herself after enrolling in the program is being able to maneuver these movements, connecting mind and body.

“It was the neurological integration, and me being able to take the pressure off my body physically so that my brain can work on that issue in a different environment,” Mistler said. “It just felt different. It felt like, oh that’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Recreation Therapy Supervisor John Mikula says because of success like Mistlers, the VA is expanding the therapy program.

Through a 2019 innovation grant, the VA purchased mobility and strength training equipment placed along the pool deck.

Mikula says it’s an innovative way to move healing to dry land.

“We’re looking through a lens, not so much what you can’t do or try to fix somebody, but what can you do,” Mikula said. “Because I feel like I can do more, guess what the more I do the better I feel, the more I’m inclined to do.”

Since the pandemic, Mistler has brought her therapy home, creating a telehealth aquatic therapy program.

In the year since, Mistler doubled her excercises and now floats through work outs every day, taking back her independence one stroke at a time.

Mistler is the first client to utilize telehealth for aquatic therapy, but the VA is looking to expand. Health professionals say you don’t need your own pool, just connection to a phone to tune in to lessons.

The program is consult based. Veterans interested in learning more can contact the VA.

