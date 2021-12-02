Advertisement

Major crash on I-10 East in Leon county involving two semi-trucks

Crash on I-10 East near mile marker 194(FL 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two semi-trucks have crashed into each other on I-10 East at mile marker 194.

Right now details are limited, but we know a semi-truck and a flatbed semi-truck crashed into each other early this morning. The flatbed truck was hauling large lumber sheets, which ultimately littered the roadway. Crews have brought in large construction equipment to help clear the roadway.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will continue to update you on the situation as we learn more information.

Our Michelle Roberts snapped the picture below from the scene of the crash.

Semi Truck Crash on I-10 east
Semi Truck Crash on I-10 east(Michelle Roberts)

