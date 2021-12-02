Advertisement

Memorial unveiled honoring lives lost in 2017 Cook County tornado

Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.
Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A memorial now stands in front of Cook County’s courthouse, honoring the lives lost, those who lived through it and for the future generations to never forget the tornado that blew through the area four years ago.

A teardrop and a sunrise, representing loss but also a new beginning.

Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.
Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.(WALB)

The monument that stands recalls the events that took place and list the names of those whose lives were taken.

Holly Adkins and her family lost two loved ones at the same time, Lawansa Denise Perry and Adrian Lamar Mays.

“My sister and brother, they were my only brother and sister. It’s just different, not having a brother or a sister around you know, we grew up together,” said Adkins.

Holding back tears, an emotional time she doesn’t want to remember.

Adkins says she misses all the special moments shared and says things haven’t been the same without them around.

“I always want to thank the community but by thanking them, it seems like it’s real and it really did happen. And sometimes I just try to block that out of my mind and block this moment out of my mind here but it’s still an honor and a blessing on how the community came together,” said Adkins.

Adkins is grateful that the community wants to keep their memory alive.

A memory that the entire community will always carry with them.

Sharon Harnage and Pat Bush are part of the Centennial Committee, they oversaw this project.

Both were involved during the tornado relief efforts.

They say it took over two years to make this memorial happen, but they’re glad to have made it possible.

“To be able to live through it and the suggestion given to us to build a monument and be able to work through all that. It’s really a very warm feeling,” said Bush.

“I feel like we marked their place in history as well,” said Harnage.

Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.
Memorial unveiled in Cook Co.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 East near mile marker 194
Major crash on I-10 East in Leon county involving two semi-trucks
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 1, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Customized lessons from SAS and Sphero help teachers of students with visual impairments bring...
Local school psychologist aims to raise awareness about critical shortage in industry
FAMU Student Body President Carrington Whigham.
Student Body President Carrington Whigham excited to further FAMU’s legacy
FAMU admissions numbers are climbing, and officials say they’re using Homecoming as an...
FAMU recruitment continues to grow
Comedian Roy Wood Jr.
FAMU Homecoming returns with epic convocation ceremony
Assistant Sheriff Argatha Gilmore.
LCSO announces first female Assistant Sheriff