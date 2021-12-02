Ramer out as head football coach at Maclay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Maclay Marauders football team is now searching for a head coach after the school announced Thursday that Lance Ramer is no longer in the position.

According to Maclay, the change was made November 18.

“Lance Ramer will continue in his role as Assistant Athletic Director and overseeing winter and spring sports through May 2022,” the school said. “Maclay plans to open the position for a full-time faculty member and head football coach in the next several days.”

Ramer, who spent six seasons with the Marauders, went 4-5 this season (marking a second-straight 4-5 campaign). Overall, Ramer led Maclay to a 36-26 record in his tenure.

