Tallahassee dog mom begs for help to find her therapy dog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Searching for Baby Doll.

A Tallahassee dog mom believes her therapy dog was stolen near her home and is desperately trying to get her back.

“I’m just begging out of my heart, because she’s just like my daughter. She’s like my baby.”

On the morning of November 27th, dog mom Jennie Richards let her thirteen year-old Shih Tzu Yorkie Pooh named Baby Doll out to use the bathroom like she always does, but this time baby doll never came back.

“I went to the bedroom to pick up something and the came back and she always comes back through my banister and into my backstory and she didn’t come home,” said dog mom Jennie Richards.

Baby Doll also acts as miss Richards therapy dog and after recently getting shoulder surgery, she says needs her more than ever.

“Well she knows well before I know when I’m going to have pain and I need to lay down. She’s always with me, she comforts me and she’s always by my side,” explains Richards.

On some days you can see miss Richards and Baby Doll strolling down the street in a scooter together but now all you can see are missing signs.

“I really miss her and I know that she’s missing me so don’t let her mourn herself to death. Bring her back before any of that happens and I won’t ask any questions,” shared Richards. “I don’t have any money to give you because I’m on a fixed income but I need my baby back.”

Richards is just a mom wanting to be reunited with her heart and joy once again.

“Whoever’s got her, there will be no questions asked, just bring my baby home,” cries Richards. “I’m begging y’all.”

Miss Richards asks that if you’ve seen Baby Doll or have any information regarding where she is, to contact her or return her home.

