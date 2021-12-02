Tallahassee teen accused of assaulting woman, stealing car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has taken a 17-year-old into custody for assaulting a woman in the parking lot outside her work and stealing her car.

Shakel McClain faces charges of attempted felony murder, robbery/carjacking without a weapon and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Arrest records show officers were called to Sam’s Club on Dick Wilson Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. the evening of November 4 in reference to an aggravated battery and carjacking, where responding officers found the victim bleeding from a serious head injury.

Police documents say the victim was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where doctors say she suffered skull fractures and severe head trauma from an apparent beating.

At the scene, officials say officers located a large broken piece of tree limb near where the stolen vehicle had been parked.

According to arrest reports, a bulletin was placed for the victim’s car, a 2009 Jeep Compass, and the vehicle was spotted on November 8 at S. Monroe Street and Orange Ave but wouldn’t stop for police.

TPD says during a pursuit, the driver - later identified to be McClain - stopped on McNeil Blvd., jumped out and ran.

Officials say two passengers immediately surrendered to authorities on scene, and helped track down McClain, who was arrested two days later.

McClain was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He is now in the Leon County jail, being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.