Barb’s Pecan Coconut Brittle Truffles

By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Gourmet Brittles
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 8 ounces finely chopped chocolate
  • 2/3 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ½  teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons crushed Barb’s Pecan Coconut Brittle
  • 4 tablespoons finely shredded coconut
  • 1 ½ cup toasted chopped pecans

METHOD

Put the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Place cream and butter in a small saucepan and simmer until hot.  Do not allow the mixture to boil. Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate. Let stand for 3 minutes and whisk until smooth.  Add vanilla, crushed brittle bits, and coconut.  Stir until combined.  Cover mixture and refrigerate until firm.

Put pecans in a small bowl. Scoop the mixture into small mounds and roll it into balls.  Roll the balls into the pecans and then store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

