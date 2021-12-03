Barb’s Pecan Coconut Brittle Truffles

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces finely chopped chocolate

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons crushed Barb’s Pecan Coconut Brittle

4 tablespoons finely shredded coconut

1 ½ cup toasted chopped pecans

METHOD

Put the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Place cream and butter in a small saucepan and simmer until hot. Do not allow the mixture to boil. Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate. Let stand for 3 minutes and whisk until smooth. Add vanilla, crushed brittle bits, and coconut. Stir until combined. Cover mixture and refrigerate until firm.

Put pecans in a small bowl. Scoop the mixture into small mounds and roll it into balls. Roll the balls into the pecans and then store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

