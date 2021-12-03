Advertisement

Crawfordville mother leaves hospital, ends 130-day battle against COVID-19

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a 130-day battle with COVID-19, Daphne Kilpatrick has finally won.

“After 130 days, I’m going home to my baby for good,” she said.

Kilpatrick spent the first six weeks of her newborn’s life in a coma while being treated for COVID.

“It was bad,” said Reginald Kilpatrick, Daphne’s husband. “But I’m just glad she’s better now.”

After Kilpatrick came out of the coma, she spent weeks retraining her muscles that had been inactive for six weeks.

Her physical therapist says she’s a fighter.

“But she had been through a lot so she didn’t have a lot of fight left in her when she got here,” said Bart Ash.

With the help of the Eden Springs staff, Kilpatrick gained the strength to walk, feed herself and hold her baby.

She says the team pushed her when she didn’t have the strength to push herself and all she could say as she left on Friday was, “Thank you.”

“I tell her every day, thank you for fighting,” Reginald added. “She promised me before she went under, she was gonna fight. She was coming back home to her family. And I tell her every day, ‘Thank you for fighting.’”

Kilpatrick hasn’t fully recovered yet, but she’s on her way.

“That’s why I walk with a walker now and that’s why I’m unable to use my hands as successfully as I want to. But, I’m still here, and that’s enough for me,” she said.

The Kilpatrick’s say their four-month-old is doing great. After being born prematurely, he’s now 10 pounds and is eating a lot.

And their four-year-old daughter is happy to have her mom back.

