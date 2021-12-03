Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspects in Meigs armed robbery

Thomas County
Thomas County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men involved in an armed robbery.

It happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. at Adens Mini Mart in the 200 block of East Depot Street in Meigs.

Deputies said two men with handguns entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole an undetermined amount of money.

The sheriff’s office said they need assistance in identifying the suspects. A cash reward is also being offered.

Once identified, the sheriff’s office said the suspects will be charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

