HCA Healthcare partners with FAMU’s School of Allied Health Sciences to diversify healthcare industry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University is partnering with HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Capital Regional Medical Center. HCA will donate more than $1 million to FAMU’s School of Allied Health Sciences.

The partnership is aimed at expanding diversity in the healthcare industry.

FAMU’s president, Dr. Larry Robinson, said the partnership is a major step in training the next generation of doctors, nurses, and administrators.

On Thursday, HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million over the next four years to FAMU’s School of Allied Health Sciences.

The money will go towards internships, scholarships, and the school’s simulation laboratory.

Dr. Monique Butler with HCA said the partnership will create a pipeline from the classroom to a successful career.

“This partnership is so important. We all know the healthcare disparities that have existed in our country and we also know that increasing the number of people of color within healthcare is the number one way to decrease those disparities,” explained Dr. Butler.

One of the student scholarship recipients, Ja’Kala Fudge, plans to pursue a career as a hospital administrator. She told WCTV she’s seen a lot of inequity in the healthcare industry and is proud to be a part of the solution.

“I have always desired to help others and I understand that there are many disparities in the healthcare system. And healthcare is not equal for all. So as an African-American, Black woman I want to stand and as a leader to encourage others,” said Fudge.

Officials with HCA said the partnership has been years in the making. The donation is a part of HCA’s overall goal to donate $10 million over the next three years to HBCU’s and Hispanic Serving Institute.

FAMU officials said the pandemic really showed the disparities in healthcare. The university has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the university administered more than half a million COVID tests and 20,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.