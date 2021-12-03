Advertisement

Special Olympics Florida to host Race for Inclusion at FSU

Special Olympics Florida is hosting their race for inclusion Saturday, December 4th at Florida State University.
Special Olympics Florida is hosting their race for inclusion Saturday, December 4th at Florida State University.(Special Olympics Florida)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On your mark. Get set. Go!

Special Olympics Florida is hosting their race for inclusion Saturday, December 4th at Florida State University.

The race is just one of many races the organization will be having statewide during the weekend.

The event is an opportunity for athletes and people with intellectual disabilities to create communities of acceptance and inclusion.

Damien McNeil, the regional director of Special Olympics Florida in the northwest, said it’s important to bridge the gap between people with and without intellectual disabilities.

“Every athlete I speak with, all they care about is being a member of the community and being treated the same as anyone else,” explained McNeil. “So it’s super important that we continue to provide those quality of life experiences and opportunities to get out there in the public and showcase not only their athletic skills, but their personable skills.”

Registration for the race begins at 7:30 A.M. on Saturday and the race begins at 9 A.M.

The event will be held at FSU’s Langford Green and is free and open to the public.

