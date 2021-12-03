Spicy Seafood Pasta with Chef Bridget

Ingredients:

1 pound Florida Gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 ounces fresh spinach, rough chopped

1 clamshell fresh cherry tomatoes

4-5 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 ounces sundried tomatoes, in olive oil, chopped

4 tablespoons clarified butter

1-2 tablespoons oil

2-3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped fine

Parmesan cheese for topping

1 box spaghetti/or zucchini noodles

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation:

1. Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil, season with salt (should taste like sea water!), cook pasta according to package instructions. Keep one cup of pasta water then drain, add a tiny bit of oil to pasta to prevent sticking and set aside for later step.

2. Meanwhile, preheat a very large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add half the butter and the oil to the pan. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and add to pan along with the minced garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté for about 2 minutes then add the cherry tomatoes and toss to combine. Add in the spinach and stir to combine (whole cooking process will only take about approximately 8 minutes, no longer!) Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Turn heat to low or take off heat completely.

3. In the same pan add in the pasta, remaining butter, and pasta water a little at a time to adjust consistency of sauce/recipe. Garnish with fresh Parmesan and parsley. Serve with warm crusty Italian bread.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.