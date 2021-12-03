Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to house fire on Baron Lane

tallahassee fire department(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Baron Lane early Friday morning.

According to TFD, firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family home around 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and searched the structure, and no one was found inside.

“There were no reported injuries from the fire,” the press release says.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and TFD’s Prevention Divison are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Leon County EMS also responded to the scene.

