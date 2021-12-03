WCTV and Werner Hyundai and Kia kick-off the 5th annual Kindness Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 5th annual Kindness Day was in full effect at Werner Hyundai Thursday as our teams greeted generous residents giving to a good cause.

The donations went towards Toys for Tots, Second Harvest and Foundation for Leon County Schools and was once again a success

The 5th annual Kindness Day picked up where past years left off by bringing people together for the holidays.

“We’re so excited about kindness day because it’s really the kick-off for our holiday season,” shared Second Harvest’s Chief Development Officer James McGowan. “We’re getting ready for all of the holidays and just showing the generosity of the big bend community looking to donate to all these great organizations.”

Those organizations, Toys for Tots, Foundation for Leon County Schools and Second Harvest, were all able to benefit from the generosity the Tallahassee community has.

“It’s just a day for the Tallahassee community to come together and help those who may need a little bit of help,” exclaims Foundation for Leon County School’s Director Eric Clark.

Kindness Day is a day people say they look forward to each year.

“I like being around all the different agencies and all the different folks and getting to talk to the WCTV family it’s just a good, fun and warm day,” said Clark.

Even Santa Clause made an appearance and explained the joy giving gifts provides him during the holiday season.

“I don’t know who gets a bigger kick out of it; is it me or the kids or the people,” questions Tallahassee Harley Owners Group’s Santa Mark Welch. “It’s like riding out here people were honking, and taking pictures and hollering at me and all kinds of things and it’s just absolutely amazing and it’s a wonderful time of the year and it just brings the good out of everyone.”

Welch believes others should be generous no matter what time of the year it is.

“It’s the season and the message that I liked to leave you with is kindness is always in season and it really brings people out and makes people happy and makes people feel good to do things like this and we enjoy being a part of that,” shared Welch.

And to cap off another great kindness day our team rode off into the night in what has become an annual tradition.

Based off our 6pm update, the three organizations were able to raise a combined $8,150 dollars in cash, 12 boxes of toys, 1500 pounds of food, 40 bikes and a couple SUV’s full of supplies.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.