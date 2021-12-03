Advertisement

Woodville Jaguar cheerleaders prepare for nationals

By Ben Kaplan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A team from the Big Bend will be on center stage at a national competition next week in Orlando!

The Pop Warner Woodville Jaguar Cheerleaders are heading to the tournament after winning Regionals over Thanksgiving weekend.

This is the second year in a row that the team has qualified for the national tournament, but couldn’t go last year because it was too expensive.

This time, the Jaguars have a GoFundMe page people can donate to, with a goal of $10,000.

The team will be leaving for Orlando on Sunday, with competition beginning on Monday.

