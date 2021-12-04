Deputies investigate homicide in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently investigating a homicide, after responding to a call on Bradwell Road in Quincy.

Very few details have been made available, but Lt. Anglie Homes-Hightower with GCSO tells WCTV that deputies responded to the location after a 911 call was made regarding a disturbance.

A suspect is also in custody.

Lt. Hightower tells WCTV that FDLE and the State Fire Marshal are insisting in the death investigation.

WCTV has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we continue to learn more.

