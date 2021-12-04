Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-10 East near mile marker 194
UPDATE: Semi driver fell asleep behind wheel before I-10 crash
Shakel McClain
Tallahassee teen accused of assaulting woman, stealing car
Investigation underway after inmate found dead in cell in Leon County
Tallahassee dog mom desperately searches for her therapy dog.
Tallahassee dog mom begs for help to find her therapy dog
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Fried says she wants to create a rule requiring businesses to submit reports on how much of the...
FL Ag Commissioner Fried hoping to phase out polystyrene, including Styrofoam
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey...
Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Deputies investigate homicide in Quincy