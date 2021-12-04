GCSO and FDLE are investigating a homicide at a house fire near Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office is investigating a death at a house fire just outside of Quincy.

GCSO says they believe foul play is involved and are treating the investigating as a homicide.

“it’s a very active scene here on bradwell rd in quincy where law enforcement is investigating a possible homicide at a house fire.”

An official from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call at around 4:30pm Friday afternoon on Bradwell and McCall Bridge roads.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a house completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire departments from the Cities of Quincy, Wetumoka, Sycamore, Gretna and Midway put out the flames authorities discovered a body in the home.

FDLE and the state fire marshal were also on scene as they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

“It appears to be an isolated incident that occurred at this residence so no one else in the area should be alarmed,” said Gadsden County Sheriff Office Lieutenant Angie Holmes.

Lieutenant Holmes says they do have one suspect in custody and could not confirm whether or not anyone else was inside the house at the time of the fire or the cause of death at this time.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office tells me this is still an active investigation and as soon as we get more information we will be sure to notify you but on air and on the web.

