South Pinetree Blvd reopens with roundabout

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - After seven weeks, South Pinetree Blvd. and Magnolia Rd. reopened with major improvements.

Back in 2019, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded the city of Thomasville $3 million to restore the intersection. City engineer Todd Powell said the goal was to make the area smoother and safer for drivers and pedestrians.

As the first roundabout in the city, Powell says he believes residents were concerned with how the new feature would fit Thomasville roads, but since reopening he said he’s heard lots of good feedback so far.

“I’m glad it’s open because of the college kids in and out, you know. And, I’m so happy to see it,” said Leon Scott.

Scott was born and raised just two blocks from what is now South Pinetree and Magnolia. He said in recent years when the students from the university moved into the area heavy traffic followed. Now, he hopes the traffic circle will slow things down and force drivers to really pay attention to the road.

“When they get there now, they’re going to have to yield and slow down before they can go either left or right.,” said Albert King, another resident in the area.

“Magnolia has been closed down for about three months now, and South Pinetree for about seven weeks so, it’s great to get traffic back flowing through here and commerce going again,” Powell added.

Powell adds the roundabout is wide and allows drivers to enter at an angle, decreasing the chances of t-bone crashes and severe injuries when used correctly.

Others in the community say they believe the roundabout and the sidewalks are also a great addition. Making the neighborhood safer to travel in, but also nice to look at.

“We kind of happy to see it here,” said Alfred Barnes.

“I’m 60-something years of age now, and it’s amazing that I lived to see this turnaround down here which is good,” Scott said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.