Steinhatchee man arrested on sexual performance by a child charges

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County man was arrested Friday following a months-long investigation into sexual performance of a child charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a Saturday news release, FDLE announced the arrest of Jonathan High, 30, of Steinhatchee.

He was charged with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child.

According to FDLE, an investigation began in August following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents found videos of children involved in sexual acts. The children were as young as four years old, according to FDLE.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call FDLE investigators at (800) 342-0820.

