Death investigation underway after TPD discovers body near vehicle

Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body Sunday morning off Old Bainbridge Road.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a body near a vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Old Bainbridge Road and Westbury Drive just after 10 a.m., after someone noticed a suspicious abandoned vehicle.

According to a TPD incident alert, authorities canvassed the area and found a man near the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Bainbridge Road was closed for some time as detectives investigated, but has since reopened.

This is an active investigation, according to TPD.

