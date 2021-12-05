Advertisement

Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride

The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across the Big Bend took part in the annual Toys for Tots Ride.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The season of giving continues across the Capital City.

On Saturday, several motorcycle clubs from across the Big Bend took part in the annual Toys for Tots Ride.

The ride began at the Walmart located on Apalachee Parkway and ended at the Tallahassee Harley Davidson on Capital Circle Northwest.

Each rider carried a toy on their bike that will go to a child in need.

Organizers said they want to make sure every child has a great Christmas.

“This is a magnificent time of the year and everybody is in tune with the season. And it’s important that everybody gets to participate in that. Every child should have the experience of a wonderful Christmas and that’s what this is about, helping everybody and make sure they have a good Christmas,” said Mark Welch, with the Tallahassee HOGS.

Welch said the Toys for Tots Ride has been annual event for the past 30 years.

The event was put on pause in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, but more than 250 riders showed up Saturday to give back to children in need.

