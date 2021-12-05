Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan High has been charged with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child, according to...
Steinhatchee man arrested on sexual performance by a child charges
GCSO is investigating a homicide after a house fire.
GCSO and FDLE are investigating a homicide at a house fire near Quincy
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Deputies investigate homicide in Quincy
The nativity scene normally found on the lawn of the Wakulla County Courthouse has been...
After nativity scene leaves Wakulla Co. courthouse, manger finds home at neighboring business
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 4, 2021

Latest News

The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across...
Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
While all eyes are on the new omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished...
Demand for boosters up at Calif. pharmacies due to omicron