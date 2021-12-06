Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down Havana Highway in Gadsden County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Update 9:05 a.m.:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person involved in this crash has died.

WCTV is still working to learn how many people were involved in this two-vehicle crash on Havana Highway.

Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Original Story:

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle crash shuts down part of Havana Highway just West of Shady Rest Road around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

According to a Firefighter with the Quincy Fire Department, crews were working to rescue at least two people who were entrapped in their vehicles.

At this time, we are still working to learn the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Meteorologist Rob Nucatola, visibility in the area was reduced to about a quarter of a mile near the crash.

WCTV has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update this story on-air and online with any new developments.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
Death investigation underway after TPD discovers body near vehicle
Jonathan High has been charged with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child, according to...
Steinhatchee man arrested on sexual performance by a child charges
The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across...
Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 4, 2021
GCSO is investigating a homicide after a house fire.
GCSO and FDLE are investigating a homicide at a house fire near Quincy

Latest News

werner hyundai
What’s Brewing? Dec. 6, 2021
What's Brewing? Dec. 6, 2021
Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
Death investigation underway after TPD discovers body near vehicle
The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across...
Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride