Deadly crash shuts down Havana Highway in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Update 9:05 a.m.:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person involved in this crash has died.

WCTV is still working to learn how many people were involved in this two-vehicle crash on Havana Highway.

Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Original Story:

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle crash shuts down part of Havana Highway just West of Shady Rest Road around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

According to a Firefighter with the Quincy Fire Department, crews were working to rescue at least two people who were entrapped in their vehicles.

At this time, we are still working to learn the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Meteorologist Rob Nucatola, visibility in the area was reduced to about a quarter of a mile near the crash.

WCTV has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update this story on-air and online with any new developments.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.