Funeral planned for former Florida congresswoman Carrie Meek

MIAMI (AP) - A wake and funeral services in Florida are being prepared for former Congresswoman Carrie Meek, who died last week at 95 following a long illness.

Meek was the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction.

Her family plans a wake Monday evening at Miami Dade College, followed by a funeral service and celebration Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

She began her political career at an age when many are retiring. She was 66 when she won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade County district.

No Republican opposed her.

