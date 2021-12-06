Advertisement

Funeral planned for former Florida congresswoman Carrie Meek

Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek cracks up Betty Castor, left as she recalls her time...
Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek cracks up Betty Castor, left as she recalls her time serving in the legislature on senate reunion day, March 20, 2008 in Tallahassee, Fla. Meek, the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was 95.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A wake and funeral services in Florida are being prepared for former Congresswoman Carrie Meek, who died last week at 95 following a long illness.

Meek was the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction.

Her family plans a wake Monday evening at Miami Dade College, followed by a funeral service and celebration Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

She began her political career at an age when many are retiring. She was 66 when she won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade County district.

No Republican opposed her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in death investigation, TPD says
Jonathan High has been charged with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child, according to...
Steinhatchee man arrested on sexual performance by a child charges
The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across...
Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride
Crash on Havana Highway
UPDATE: Havana Highway reopens after FHP responds to fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 4, 2021

Latest News

South Georgia health officials seeing increase in vaccinations
Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in death investigation, TPD says
tallahassee fire department
Tallahassee firefighters respond to electrical fire on Keith Street
Keon Hogan was arrested on a first-degree arson charge and taken to the Leon County Jail
UPDATE: Man used hand sanitizer to set Baron Lane home on fire