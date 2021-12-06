Advertisement

Katt Williams coming to Tallahassee in March 2022

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Standup comedian Katt Williams will perform at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on March 26, 2022, according to a press release.

Tickets for Williams’ “World War III” tour stop in Tallahassee go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. You can buy them at the Tucker Center’s box office or website.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on March 26, 2022.

Williams’ comedy career spans over 20 years, rising to prominence through his eight rated gold HBO specials, according to the press release. Along the way, he’s starred in major box office hits and sold out thousands of arenas, the Tucker Center says.

Williams’ latest project is the comedy horror film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” which is a follow-up to the 2016 indie hit “Meet the Blacks,” the release says.

You can find updates to events at the Tucker Center on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

