Pedestrian killed in Perry crash on Old Dixie Highway

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Old Dixie Highway in Perry on Sunday night.

FHP says a sedan was driving south on County Road 30, just south of East Center Street, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A 58-year-old woman was walking south with her bike in the road in front of the sedan, the crash report says.

The front of the sedan hit the woman, who fell in the southbound lane in front of the car, according to FHP.

She was taken to Perry Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, troopers say.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century Ambulance Service also responded to this crash.

