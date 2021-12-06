Advertisement

South Georgia health officials seeing increase in vaccinations

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The demand to get vaccinated is on the rise in South Georgia and officials say it could be attributed to the holidays.

Both Archbold Medical Center and the Thomas County Public Health Department say they’re seeing an increasing demand for vaccinations, which they couldn’t be happy with.

It’s unclear exactly why the desire to be vaccinated has increased recently, but officials say they’re seeing those rising numbers for first, second and booster doses.

According to the Thomas County Public Health Department, 888 does of the vaccine were administered between November 22-24.

Those numbers nearly doubled between November 29 and December 3, with 1,769 doses administered.

A spokesperson from TCPHD says a majority of those were boosters but the department is happy, regardless, to have people taking extra precautions against COVID-19.

Archbold will be hosting three vaccine clinics before the end of the year: December 8, Dec. 11 and Dec. 15.

All three clinics will be open for those aged five and older. Starting in January, they’ll hold a clinic on the first Wednesday of every month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in death investigation, TPD says
Jonathan High has been charged with 11 counts of sexual performance by a child, according to...
Steinhatchee man arrested on sexual performance by a child charges
The season of giving continues across the Capital City. Several motorcycle clubs from across...
Local motorcycle clubs take part in annual Toys for Tots Ride
Crash on Havana Highway
UPDATE: Havana Highway reopens after FHP responds to fatal crash
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 4, 2021

Latest News

Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek cracks up Betty Castor, left as she recalls her time...
Funeral planned for former Florida congresswoman Carrie Meek
Tallahassee Police Department officers investigated a death following the discovery of a body...
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in death investigation, TPD says
tallahassee fire department
Tallahassee firefighters respond to electrical fire on Keith Street
Keon Hogan was arrested on a first-degree arson charge and taken to the Leon County Jail
UPDATE: Man used hand sanitizer to set Baron Lane home on fire