South Georgia health officials seeing increase in vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The demand to get vaccinated is on the rise in South Georgia and officials say it could be attributed to the holidays.

Both Archbold Medical Center and the Thomas County Public Health Department say they’re seeing an increasing demand for vaccinations, which they couldn’t be happy with.

It’s unclear exactly why the desire to be vaccinated has increased recently, but officials say they’re seeing those rising numbers for first, second and booster doses.

According to the Thomas County Public Health Department, 888 does of the vaccine were administered between November 22-24.

Those numbers nearly doubled between November 29 and December 3, with 1,769 doses administered.

A spokesperson from TCPHD says a majority of those were boosters but the department is happy, regardless, to have people taking extra precautions against COVID-19.

Archbold will be hosting three vaccine clinics before the end of the year: December 8, Dec. 11 and Dec. 15.

All three clinics will be open for those aged five and older. Starting in January, they’ll hold a clinic on the first Wednesday of every month.

