Tallahassee firefighters respond to electrical fire on Keith Street

tallahassee fire department
tallahassee fire department(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to an electrical fire in the 1600 block of Keith St. Monday morning.

TFD arrived on the scene around 5:25 a.m. and found the fire inside an interior wall of the residential structure, the press release says.

“An interior attack was performed, and the fire was quickly extinguished,” the release says.

There were no injuries reported in this fire, and The American Red Cross was called to help the residents.

TFD says the cause of the fire was electrical, and it cause about $10,000 in damages.

