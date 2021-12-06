‘This is a very quiet neighborhood’: Neighbors react to homicide investigation, house fire near Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide and house fire just outside of Quincy.

GCSO said 40-year-old Antonio Alford is being charged with homicide, arson, and tampering with evidence.

Deputies said he is not yet in custody and are not sharing much more.

GCSO says they received a call Friday afternoon of a house fire on Bradwell Road, just on the outskirts of Quincy.

Once deputies arrived, they said they found the home engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, that’s when law enforcement discovered the body.

Officials are not releasing the cause of death.

One neighbor tells WCTV he lived in the quiet community for 30 years. He said he was shocked to see the home up in flames.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, community. It’s one of the reasons why I live out here and I’ve lived out here so long,” explained Willie Green. “We’ve never had any issues like this. So I was stunned to find this right out my back door. I live about four doors down and we have almost never had any incidents, fires or anything like this in our neighborhood.”

He said Alford and the victim were living together at the home on Bradwell Road. Green said he’s seen the two on numerous occasions together and never thought anything like this would happen.

“They were always interacting peacefully and nicely. In fact one of my memories of the two of them was a few weeks ago they were doing some whitewashing of a fence and they did together. She was spraying and he was washing and I just thought that they made a pretty good couple. I can’t tell you about anything negative that I’ve ever heard coming from the two of them about each other,” said Green.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being treated as a homicide.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.