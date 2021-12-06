Advertisement

UPDATE: Gadsden County deputies identify homicide and arson suspect

GCSO is investigating a homicide after a house fire.
GCSO is investigating a homicide after a house fire.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a homicide and arson that happened Friday, Dec. 3, on Bradwell Road.

According to deputies, Antonio Emmittiran Alford has been charged with homicide, arson and tampering with evidence.

Previously, the sheriff’s office had said it already arrested the suspect in this incident, but deputies issued a correction to news organizations Monday morning.

The 911 call about the house fire came in at 4:30 p.m., Friday. Authorities found a body in the home after fire crews from five different departments put out the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It appears to be an isolated incident that occurred at this residence so no one else in the area should be alarmed,” GCSO Lieutenant Angie Holmes said Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene to assist in the homicide investigation.

Fire departments from the Cities of Quincy, Wetumoka, Sycamore, Gretna and Midway extinguished the fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

