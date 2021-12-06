UPDATE: Man used hand sanitizer to set Baron Lane home on fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The house fire on Baron Lane from Friday, Dec. 3, was arson, according to court documents.

The arrest affidavit says Keon Hogan intentionally used hand sanitizer to cover floors, walls and furniture in his home. Hogan then used a lighter to set the hand sanitizer on fire and left the house, the affidavit says.

Hogan told the Leon County deputy who responded to the scene around 4 a.m. that he set the house on fire and “he was depressed and felt like he wanted to give up,” the affidavit says.

No one else was in Hogan’s home at the time of the fire.

Hogan was arrested on a first-degree arson charge and taken to the Leon County Jail, the court document says.

In Hogan’s first court appearance Monday morning, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation for him.

