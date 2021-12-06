WCTV’s Red Kettle Takeover Day is this Thursday, Dec. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sounds of the Salvation Army are back this holiday season.

After going completely virtual last year due to COVID-19 concerns, WCTV is once again ringing the bells, in-person, for its annual “Red Kettle Takeover Day.”

On Thursday, Dec. 9, we’ll be out at the Walmart off Thomasville Road from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking your donations for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

In conjunction, we’ll also continue to offer an Online Red Kettle option for people who can’t make it out, but still want to donate.

“For a lot of people, it’s easier than going by the kettle. You can use your credit cards and your debit cards and different things like that, that you don’t necessarily have the option to at a kettle. So, it’s so very simple and it’s so very vital,” said Julie Smith, Social Services and Program Coordinator at the Salvation Army of Tallahassee

So, on Thursday, Dec. 9, head to our website or our Facebook or Twitter pages to find a donation link.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is setting up our very own Online Red Kettle to make sure all of your donations stay right here in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

Also, throughout the day on Thursday, WCTV will show you different stories saluting the many Salvation Army volunteers who continued to serve, throughout the pandemic, helping them continue their mission of “doing the most good” in our community.

