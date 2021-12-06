Advertisement

Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - A woman flying from Syracuse, N.Y., to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight when she began breastfeeding her hairless cat mid-flight, according to a report by Newsweek.

The incident happened onboard Delta Flight 1360. According to what appears to be an image of an Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System posted on social media, the passenger seated in 13A was approached by a flight attendant who asked her to put the cat back in its carrier. The woman reportedly refused.

The ACAR, which communicates to ground transportation, read “Passenger in 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when flight attendant requested.”

A request for the airline’s “Red Coat” team to address the situation upon the plane’s landing can also be seen. The date of the incident is unknown at this time.

CBS46 reached out to Delta Airlines, which is based in Atlanta, for comment regarding the incident. At this time, the station is still waiting for a statement.

According to Delta’s pet policy, small cats are allowed on board under certain conditions as long as they remain inside a ventilated pet carrier that can fit under the seat.

