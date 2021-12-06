Advertisement

Wreaths Across America lays wreath at Capitol in honor of fallen veterans

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans and their families gathered at the Florida capitol for a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of those who served on Monday, marking the start of a week of events to honor veterans and their families.

Speakers honored not just veterans, but also first responders and healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic.

One veteran who spoke said the goal of their efforts is to remember, honor and teach: Remembering and honoring the sacrifices veterans have made, while teaching younger generations the stories of those who have served.

“Even at such a young age, he was very dedicated,” Marilyn Evers said.

Evers’ brother, Robert Crews, was killed in action while on a search and rescue mission in Vietnam. He stepped on a landmine and died on May 22, 1968.

“His memory lives on,” Evers said. “And it’s very important for young people today to understand that freedom is never ever free.”

Evers was just one of several family members honored today whose loved ones have died serving their country. She says she’s proud to see the recognition that fallen veterans like her brother were given today.

“So many people are willing to remember all of those who have given so much,” she said. “These people are never ever forgotten.”

On December 18, Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

