TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near milemarker 214 in Leon County.

Troopers say a semi-truck jackknifed in the median and westbound lanes are partially blocked.

FHP says a “large amount” of diesel has spilled into the median.

No injuries have been reported.

